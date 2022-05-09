Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Financial Review

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -43.36% -39.84% Shiseido 4.06% 2.66% 1.21%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inozyme Pharma and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shiseido 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 612.40%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Shiseido.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Shiseido’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.39) -1.59 Shiseido $9.43 billion 1.80 $386.20 million $0.96 44.17

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma. Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shiseido beats Inozyme Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It is also involved in restaurant and food businesses. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

