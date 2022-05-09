Insider Buying: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,783. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth about $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,695 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $10,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 668,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.