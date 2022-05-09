Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,126.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

