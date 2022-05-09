Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases 2,875 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,837.50 ($24,781.39).

DSCV stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 676 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 163,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 785.12. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 647 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.92). The firm has a market cap of £645.28 million and a PE ratio of 47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.