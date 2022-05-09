Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases 2,875 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,837.50 ($24,781.39).
DSCV stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 676 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 163,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 785.12. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 647 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.92). The firm has a market cap of £645.28 million and a PE ratio of 47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
