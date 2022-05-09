Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys 235 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 235 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.65 per share, with a total value of $12,842.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,119.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 159,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

