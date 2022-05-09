Insider Buying: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HEES traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 136,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HEES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.