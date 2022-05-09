Insider Buying: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEES traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 136,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.