Insider Buying: Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HRZN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,352. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

