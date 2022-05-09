Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,096,797 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
