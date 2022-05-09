Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,096,797 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.