Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,096,797 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

