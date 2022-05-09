Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys 27,129 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £40,693.50 ($50,835.10).

On Friday, February 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,111 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.92 ($6,684.47).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($37,601.50).

Shares of KBT remained flat at $GBX 152.50 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £68.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.53.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

