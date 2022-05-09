Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LCNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,828. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,654,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

