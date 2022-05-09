Insider Buying: MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC) Insider Buys 819,672 Shares of Stock

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) insider Roby Zomer bought 819,672 shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,196.72 ($10,239.50).

MXC stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1.23 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,919. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) target price on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.

