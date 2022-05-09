Insider Buying: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Buys 97,174 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Parisrat (Mai) Hughes purchased 97,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,908.28 ($11,907.24).
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.
My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
