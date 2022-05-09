Insider Buying: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Buys 97,174 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Parisrat (Mai) Hughes purchased 97,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,908.28 ($11,907.24).

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

My Foodie Box Company Profile

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. It operates a subscription-based e-commerce platform where customers can buy meal kits, which are then delivered to the doorstep of Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

