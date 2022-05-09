Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$110,953.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60.

On Friday, February 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.03. 514,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.64. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

PSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.51.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.