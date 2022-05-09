Insider Buying: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,062,736 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,678. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.
About Prothena (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
