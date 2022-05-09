Insider Buying: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,062,736 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,678. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prothena by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 89.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 78.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

