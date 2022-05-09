Insider Buying: Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Buys 8,660 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ZWS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,627. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,935,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.