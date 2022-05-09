Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CAO Sells 10,812 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jesse Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,471,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,590. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.