Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 424,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $801.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

