Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 15,933 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $209.16 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

