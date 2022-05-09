Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 3,532 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

