Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 28,897 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $25.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $573.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $381.93 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

