Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells 21,112 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,511. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 29.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 72.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

