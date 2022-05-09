Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Sells 217,411 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dan Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05.

JXN traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,389. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.