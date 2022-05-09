Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Sells 55,565 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,429,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dan Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

