Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KRTX stock traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 493,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.