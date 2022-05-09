Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCO traded down $14.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $287.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

