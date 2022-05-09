Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $6.05 on Monday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,909. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

