Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RS traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,576. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $19,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

