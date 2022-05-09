Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.66. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

