Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -111.35 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

