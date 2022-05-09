Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $47.57 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

