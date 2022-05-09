Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $572.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

