Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.07.
Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of ICPT stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $572.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.