InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,650 ($70.58).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,847 ($60.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 41.24. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,386 ($67.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,068.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,949.21.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.