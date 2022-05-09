InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($70.58).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,887 ($61.05) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,068.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,949.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,386 ($67.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

