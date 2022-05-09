International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.80) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

LON IAG opened at GBX 129.16 ($1.61) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

