Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Lowered to €2.00

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.10 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 440,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

