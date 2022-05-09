inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
