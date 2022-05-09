inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

