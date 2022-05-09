Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Sells $15,003,450.00 in Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Monday. 22,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

