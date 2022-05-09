Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 9th (ADXN, AGIL, AJX, AKUS, ALHC, ALPMY, ALVR, APEMY, ATRA, MTW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 9th:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc delivered year-on-year improvement in both first-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) and revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, EPS missed the same. Orders plunged 21.6% sequentially to $481 million, putting an end to the streak of sequential growth seen by the company over the past three quarters. Inflated steel, logistics and transportation costs, supply chain issues, and parts’ shortage will weigh on results this year. Even though Manitowoc continues to raise prices, it might not be adequate to counter the impact of high costs. The company now expects results in 2022 to be at the lower end of its earlier-provided guidance due to downward pressure on margins in the second half. The company had earlier provided adjusted EBITDA guidance at $130-$160 million and adjusted EPS between 65 cents and $1.35.”

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

