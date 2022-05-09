Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:

5/6/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb’s first quarter results were driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong in North America, mainly driven by the United States. Also, the same generated higher value in EMEA and Latin America. In the reported quarter, Airbnb had more than six million active listings. Additionally, growth for gross nights booked remained strongest in non-urban areas. Further, continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the travel industry remain concerns.”

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $233.00 to $213.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $180.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00.

5/3/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00.

4/20/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $214.00.

3/11/2022 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.98. 109,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

