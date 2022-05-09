Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL):

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $62.00.

4/21/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

