Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hilltop (HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE: HTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2022 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were hurt by a decline in revenues. Despite the expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. A decline in mortgage origination volumes might adversely impact the segment’s performance and, hence, is concerning. Nevertheless, the rise in loan demand, a solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s top-line growth. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, elevated expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent.”

4/22/2022 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2022 – Hilltop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A rise in loan demand, solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Its capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which the bank will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins to some extent in the near term. Persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent and hence makes us apprehensive about the company's prospects. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Hilltop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HTH opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hilltop by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

