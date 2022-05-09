Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00.

5/3/2022 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

3/31/2022 – Barrett Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2022 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

