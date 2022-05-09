Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Majestic Silver (AG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – First Majestic Silver was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/20/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

4/19/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

4/1/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

3/31/2022 – First Majestic Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/14/2022 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

NYSE AG opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

