Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($52.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/22/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/20/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($52.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.09 ($1.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €35.40 ($37.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a one year high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

