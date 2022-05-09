Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE):

5/5/2022 – Grand Canyon Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2022 – Grand Canyon Education had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $111.00.

5/3/2022 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

4/5/2022 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – Grand Canyon Education is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.51 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 137.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

