Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ABG, ACLS, ACRS, AKBA, ALEC, AMPL, CHR, CLB, CVE, IMO)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company has deep portfolio of proprietary products and services which positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. Its cash flows provide it with the flexibility to pursue growth-oriented initiative. Historically, the company has not been shy of making acquisitions to plug product/service holes in its portfolio or increase its geographic footprint. However, the exploration and production capital discipline is likely to continue into 2022, translating into lesser work for Core Laboratories. Meanwhile, the dividend cut has jolted income investors and put a question mark over Core Labs’ longer term cash flows. The company's high debt burden and impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also concerning. Hence, Core Labs warrants a cautious stance.”

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $129.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Penske have outperformed the industry and the sector over the past year. The company is riding high on strategic acquisitions. It has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with Warner Truck Centers buyout. Buyouts of Kansas City Freightliner, McCoy and Team Trucks Centers are boosting Penske’s top line. Notably, over the last 12 months, the company has completed acquisitions or opened new dealerships that would add $1.9 billion in annualized revenue. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are driving sales. Expansion of digital capabilities, balance sheet strength and investor-friendly moves are other positives. In the light of such tailwinds, Penske is viewed as an attractive bet and looks poised to maintain its bull run. “

