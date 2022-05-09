Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FTI Consulting (FCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) recently:

5/7/2022 – FTI Consulting was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – FTI Consulting was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help expand its geographic footprint. Share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. International operations exposes the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits, making forecasting difficult.”

4/21/2022 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – FTI Consulting is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCN opened at $165.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.31.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

