Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

5/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $225.00.

5/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $210.00.

5/2/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

4/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $283.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $219.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $190.65 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.