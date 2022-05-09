Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

5/2/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $120.00.

5/2/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $125.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $174.00 to $104.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $114.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $85.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $173.00 to $118.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $100.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $110.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $212.00 to $138.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $174.00 to $104.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $139.00.

4/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $140.00.

4/27/2022 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/26/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $144.00.

4/24/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $140.00.

4/22/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $115.00.

4/12/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00.

3/31/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

PYPL stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,497,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 990,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63,056 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.