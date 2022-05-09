Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for USA Truck (USAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK):

5/6/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

5/2/2022 – USA Truck had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

4/15/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – USA Truck had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00.

3/31/2022 – USA Truck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of USAK opened at $18.24 on Monday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

