Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for USA Truck (USAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK):
- 5/6/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “
- 5/2/2022 – USA Truck had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “
- 4/15/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – USA Truck had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00.
- 3/31/2022 – USA Truck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of USAK opened at $18.24 on Monday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
